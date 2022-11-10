The Angels have a few key holes they need to fill this offseason. Pitching is an obvious one, as well as some depth throughout the lineup. However, The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote about another key position that he's been hearing the Angels may look to fill.

"The Angels are expected to be involved in the free-agent shortstop market as that position has become one of their top offseason priorities. They also want to upgrade one of their corner outfield positions and add quality starting pitching."



Shortstop, outfield and pitching were the three biggest needs that Bowden felt this team needed to fix. However, shortstop is the one that caught his eye. Andrew Velazquez was the team's main shortstop in 2022, playing in 124 games at the position. However, utility man Luis Rengifo spent some time there, as well as David Fletcher, Tyler Wade (who's no longer with the team) and the up-and-coming shortstop prospect Livan Soto.

As of now, Soto seems like the likely candidate to be the team's starting shortstop come Opening Day next season, as he impressed in his short time in the big leagues, hitting .400 (22-55) with one home run and nine RBIs. However, Soto is still just 22-years-old, so the team could look for some more MLB-ready shortstop help.

Bowden doubled down on the team being in the market for a top shortstop on MLB Network Radio.

"The Angels are interesting because they’re gonna be a surprise team on shortstops," Bowden said. "So a shortstop is one of their top priorities, which I really didn’t see coming. But apparently that’s what they’re looking at. Obviously they’re looking for pitching, they need to look for pitching, but I find it fascinating that they’ve got a lot of needs but they’re looking for shortstop, outfield, and starting pitching help."

Shortstop is the most loaded position in free agency this offseason, with the likes of Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts hitting the open market. Could the Angels really make a splash for one of these top free agents?

We may know the answer to that question soon enough. Free agency opens in just a few hours.