Angels general manager Perry Minasian was asked about his thoughts regarding his former manager Joe Maddon's tell-all book in which he shared his concerns with the way the game of baseball is headed.

Maddon worries that the analytical aspect of the game is taking over the baseball aspect. He feels that analytics should be a tool at the disposal of the coaches that they can use as they feel fit.

In order to prove his point, Maddon brought up an incident in which Minasian called down to the dugout and told him to pull Mike Trout from the game. Maddon felt that Minasian was breaking the baseball code by calling down to the dugout, and didn't feel like he was being treated as the experienced manager he was.

During his end of season media availibility, Minasian dodged questions regarding the incident that Maddon's book highlighted.

"I’m not gonna get into details," Minasian said. "I enjoyed working with Joe. We have a really good relationship. He’s trying to sell books. I get it. I wish nothing but the best for Joe. I hope he’s on the New York Times bestseller list. That’s all I got for that."

You can't blame Minasian for taking the high road. There would be no benefit to him getting into an argument with Maddon over the comments. But it is interesting that he didn't refute the claims at all, and rather just tried to move on in the interview.