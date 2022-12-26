The Angels are still looking to add a sixth starter to their rotation ahead of next season. They do have some internal options, but it seems like they want to go out and get someone that they will have full confidence in every time he takes the mound. That's a big reason why The Athletic's Sam Blum thinks the Angels could add another starting pitcher in the first place, and even linked them to a former All-Star in RHP Nathan Eovaldi.

"The Angels could also look for another starter. They only have five solidified starters, and José Suarez has shown an inability to go deep in games, despite dramatically improving late last year. Nathan Eovaldi is the best name still out there."

This isn't the first time the Angels have been linked to Eovaldi this offseason. They've consistently shown interest in him all offseason long, and for good reason.

Eovaldi was an All-Star in 2021, sporting a 3.75 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 32 games. Last year, he only started 20 games, but still had a solid 1.87 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

The 32-year-old is the best remaining starter on the market, so he could go a little higher than the Angels want to pay. However, if they want to go all in on having one of the top rotations in baseball, he could be the final piece of the puzzle. With Eovaldi in the mix, the Angels would feel confident heading into every game with their six-man rotation — and that's exactly what GM Perry Minasian wanted.