The Angels have already signed one All-Star starting pitcher this offseason in former Dodger Tyler Anderson. However, they may not be done.

GM Perry Minasian has made it pretty clear that the team will maintain their six-man rotation in 2023, and, as of right now, they have five for sure starters.

Shohei Ohtani, Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez round out the five. The No. 6 spot could go to Griffin Canning, who hasn't pitched since July of 2021. Or, the Angels could look externally. And MLB Network's Bill Ripken has a pretty good idea of who they could target.

"Nathan Eovaldi to the Angels. To me, that makes sense," Ripken said. "There are a lot of left-handers in that starting rotation … I think that this is a pretty good move for the Angels. If they are going to make a move, they’re going to have to start addressing some people in their starting rotation, and I think this guy would certainly fit. I don’t think it’s going to break the bank, break the bank, but when he’s out there on the bump, it’s pretty good. I like his 103 punches and 20 walks."



Eovaldi was an All-Star in 2021 with the Red Sox. He had a 3.75 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 32 games. Last year, he wasn't much worse — he just didn't play in as many games.

He had a 3.87 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 20 games, but had 103 strikeouts to just 20 walks.

He would be a very solid right-hander in a rotation filled with lefties, and could slide in as a very good No. 4 starter after their big three of Ohtani, Anderson and Sandoval. He also won't be nearly as expensive as the top starters on the market.

The Angels will certainly be in the running for one more starting pitcher. Eovaldi could be a great fit.