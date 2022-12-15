Skip to main content

Angels Rumors: Halos Continue to Show Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher

He would give the Angels one of the best rotations in all of baseball.
Starting pitcher remains a potential position the Angels will look to fill this offseason. As of now, they have five reliable starters, but they are still scouring the market for a potential sixth man in the rotation. 

One guy who has been linked to the Angels all offseason is former All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi. An All-Star in 2021, Eovaldi has been very solid over the last two seasons.

In a podcast on Wednesday, MLB Insider Robert Murray mentioned that the Angels are one of the teams who have "kicked the tires" on Eovaldi this offseason.

Eovaldi would be a great right-handed option in a rotation dominated by lefties. Last year, he had a 3.87 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 20 starts. During his All-Star campaign in 2021, he had a 3.75 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, a 2.79 FIP and 195 strikeouts.

Outside of Carlos Rodon, Eovaldi may be the most solid starting pitcher left on the market. He won't be cheap, but if the Angels are serious about being all-in next season, he could really help put them over the top.

