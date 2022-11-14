Skip to main content

Angels News: Halos Prospect Brings Home Major MiLB Award

He's already starting to rack up the awards at 19-years-old.
Angels catching prospect Edgar Quero has been named the California League MVP for the 2022 season.

On the year, Quero hit .312 with 17 home runs and 75 RBIs. He had an impressive .965 OPS, 35 doubles and 73 walks.

Quero is the No. 3 prospect in the Angels organization, only trailing catcher Logan O'Hoppe and shortstop Zach Neto. Quero is still just 19-years-old, so he'll have a ton of time to move up the minor league ranks.

Joey Prebynski, the Angels' farm director, spoke to Baseball America back in September about the progress Quero has made this season.

"He’s impacted the game on both sides of the ball," Prebynski said. "He’s made strides from a defensive standpoint, in receiving, game-calling, the day-to-day preparation."

Quero is 5'11" and 170 pounds, and is a rare switch-hitting catcher. Between him and O'Hoppe, the Angels have some very intriguing catching options for their future.

"There’s no question that you build teams with strength up the middle, and developing an everyday catcher is a priority for us," Prebynski said. "We feel really good with where we’re at in our system."

For now, it'll be O'Hoppe, as Quero's projected debut season is not until 2025. But in a few seasons, the Angels could have an influx of options at the catcher position.

