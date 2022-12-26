The Angels haven’t gotten exactly what they wanted out of former first-round pick Jo Adell. Adell has struggled thus far in his career, and not for a lack of playing time. Adell has had his chances on the field — playing in 161 games — but hasn’t been able to be the player he was expected to be on either side of the ball. However, his manager isn’t giving up on him anytime soon.

Despite having his name pop up in constant trade rumors, especially following the Angels' acquisition of outfielder Hunter Renfroe, Adell has kept working. He’s spent all offseason trying to get better, which has caught the eye of manager Phil Nevin. Nevin had some very high praise for his young outfielder.

"I love the kid," Nevin said. "I love his work ethic. I love the way he goes about his game. He’s a talented guy. But he’s [23-years-old] and he was rushed here. And he really hasn’t had one place to play or get better and create those valuable relationships with a coach or where he can be comfortable and get better."

It’s definitely fair to say Adell was a little bit rushed. He made his MLB debut at just 21-years-old, and never really got a chance to get his footing. He struggled from the plate and didn’t look all that great in the field, and has just been trying to climb his way out of that hole.

However, entering next season, Adell won’t come in with any pressure. The Angels have three solid outfielders — and solid is quite an undersell for Mike Trout — so Adell won’t be asked to contribute on a nightly basis. He can work on his game, contribute when called upon and just focus on getting better as a Major Leaguer. Then, if an injury happens — and Trout is likely to miss some time — Adell could work into a larger role.