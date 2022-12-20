Skip to main content

Angels News: LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher

He would add some quality innings as their sixth starter next season.
The Angels are still in the market for a sixth starting pitcher ahead of next season, and they have their eyes set on a longtime MLB veteran and former Angel. Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo reported that the Angels are interested in signing LHP Rich Hill.

Hill, who spent last season with the Red Sox, actually pitched in two games with the Angels in 2014. The Angels are one of 11 teams Hill has been with over the course of his 18-year career. However, as he enters his age-43 season, he's made it clear that he's not done yet.

Hill pitched fairly well last year with the Red Sox, especially given his age. In 124.1 innings, he had a 4.27 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. The year prior with the Tampa Bay Rays, Hill threw an impressive 158.2 innings and sported a 3.86 ERA. So clearly, he's still got it.

The Angels won't need Hill to overdo it in 2023. They already have five reliable starters, and have made it clear they're going to increase Shohei Ohtani's workload in 2023. That means, every time he's on normal rest, he's going to pitch. So, their sixth starter would be skipped in the rotation if the team had a day-off in between Ohtani's starts.

Hill is a lefty, and as of now, Ohtani is the only righty in the rotation. However, after the signing of All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson, Angels GM Perry Minasian made it clear he doesn't care which way his pitchers throw, as long as they get outs. Hill would do just that — and he won't cost too much, either.

