Angels News: Logan O'Hoppe Earns Award for His End of Season Performance

The Angels called up No. 1 overall prospect Logan O'Hoppe at the end of September to make his MLB debut. He played in five games, hitting .286 (4-15), with two runs batted in and two walks. He also had a perfect fielding percentage.

But before he got called up, O'Hoppe was raking in Double-A for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. That probably had something to do with him being promoted straight from Double-A for the end of the season.

In the month of September, O'Hoppe had a slash line of .375/.519/.725 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, 12 walks and an OPS of 1.244 for Rocket City.

Due to his performance in September, O'Hoppe was named the Southern League's Double-A Player of the Month. Overall for the Trash Pandas, O'Hoppe hit .306 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs.

But after his impressive first week in the MLB, O'Hoppe probably won't be spending much more time (if any at all) in the minor leagues. There's a good chance he's on the Angels' Opening Day roster when next season rolls around.