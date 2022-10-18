Skip to main content

Angels News: Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani Nominated for Prestigious MLB Award

They're two of the eight American League candidates.
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were two of baseball's best players in 2022. With award season nearing, they're getting the recognition they deserve.

Trout and Ohtani are two of the eight American League nominees for the Hank Aaron Award. The award, established in 1999 exactly 25 years after Aaron broke Babe Ruth's all-time home run record, recognizes the best offensive performance of the season in each league.

In the American League, Trout, Ohtani, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Rafael Devers, Aaron Judge, Jose Ramirez and Julio Rodriguez make up the list of nominees.

In his dominant 2022 season, Trout slashed .283/.369/.630 with an OPS of .999. He ranked second in the American League with 40 home runs, and tacked on another 80 RBIs and 28 doubles. He was named an All-Star for the 10th time in his storied career. 

As for Ohtani, since this is an offensive award, we can only talk about what he did with a bat in his hand. But the fact that he's up for an offensive-only award says all you need to know about how incredible his 2022 season truly was. 

Ohtani ranked fourth in the American League with 34 home runs, and was top 10 in RBIs (95), triples (six), walks (72) and runs (90). He was named an All-Star for a second consecutive season.

The Angels are one of four teams across both leagues to have more than one nominee. The Astros, Dodgers and Cardinals are the others. The Angels and Red Sox are the only non-playoff teams with nominees.

To cast your vote for Trout and/or Ohtani, you can go to MLB.com/aaron.

In This Article (2)

Mike Trout
Mike Trout
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani

