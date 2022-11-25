Skip to main content

Angels News: Phil Nevin Names New Third-Base Coach for 2023 Season

Bill Haselman, who served as the Angels' catching instructor in 2022, has been named third-base coach on manager Phil Nevin's staff.

There's been quite a shakeup on the Angels' coaching staff over the past several months, with Joe Maddon's dismissal and Phil Nevin's promotion to manager causing ripples throughout the organization. More recently, third-base coach Mike Gallego was reassigned within the organization, leaving an opening there.

That opening has been filled, as Jeff Fletcher reports in the Orange County Register.

Bill Haselman, who had been the Angels’ catching instructor, will move to third base coach next season, Nevin said. The Angels had a vacancy when they reassigned Mike Gallego to a role in player development.

Haselman managed in the minor leagues in the Rangers, Angels, and Dodgers organizations, and he returned to the Halos in January to serve as the team's catching instructor after the departure of Jose Molina.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Back in July, when Maddon had been fired and Nevin was acting as interim manager, the Angels were involved in an on-field altercation with the Mariners that resulted in a four-game suspension for Nevin. For the first two of those games, bench coach Ray Montgomery served as interim interim manager, but Montgomery was also suspended for two games, so for the final two games of Nevin's suspension, Haselman served as the interim interim interim manager.

His role on the depth chart will likely be a little more clear now. He's the third-base coach, a position he's never held in the big leagues. He served as Boston's first-base coach in 2004 and 2006, with a year as their bullpen coach in between, his only big-league coaching experience before coming back to Anaheim in 2022.

USATSI_18940241_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Minor Leaguer Says Shohei Ohtani Snubbed as MVP

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18888582_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Hunter Renfroe Knows His Role for the Halos Next Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19088402_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Gio Urshela Confirms His Utility Role For 2023

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18893051_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Fans React to Huge Hunter Renfroe Trade

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19129685_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Hunter Renfroe is the ‘Total Package,’ Says GM Minasian

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18863272_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Gio Urshela Trade Could Affect Carlos Correa’s Free Agency Thinking

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16179165_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Bring Back a Former Halo Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_6224182_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Jered Weaver Posts Appreciation on Twitter for Making Hall of Fame Ballot

By Noah Camras