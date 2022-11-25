There's been quite a shakeup on the Angels' coaching staff over the past several months, with Joe Maddon's dismissal and Phil Nevin's promotion to manager causing ripples throughout the organization. More recently, third-base coach Mike Gallego was reassigned within the organization, leaving an opening there.

That opening has been filled, as Jeff Fletcher reports in the Orange County Register.

Bill Haselman, who had been the Angels’ catching instructor, will move to third base coach next season, Nevin said. The Angels had a vacancy when they reassigned Mike Gallego to a role in player development.

Haselman managed in the minor leagues in the Rangers, Angels, and Dodgers organizations, and he returned to the Halos in January to serve as the team's catching instructor after the departure of Jose Molina.

Back in July, when Maddon had been fired and Nevin was acting as interim manager, the Angels were involved in an on-field altercation with the Mariners that resulted in a four-game suspension for Nevin. For the first two of those games, bench coach Ray Montgomery served as interim interim manager, but Montgomery was also suspended for two games, so for the final two games of Nevin's suspension, Haselman served as the interim interim interim manager.

His role on the depth chart will likely be a little more clear now. He's the third-base coach, a position he's never held in the big leagues. He served as Boston's first-base coach in 2004 and 2006, with a year as their bullpen coach in between, his only big-league coaching experience before coming back to Anaheim in 2022.