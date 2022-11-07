Skip to main content

Angels News: Marcus Thames Hired as New Hitting Coach

He was coaching with the Miami Marlins this past season.

The Angels have hired a new hitting coach, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Marcus Thames will take over as the team's hitting coach in 2023, after spending one season as the hitting coach of the Miami Marlins. Before that, Thames had been a coach in the Yankees organization since 2013. From 2018-2021, he was New York's hitting coach.

Thames will take over an Angels lineup that ranked among the league's worst in 2022. They ranked 24th in the league with a .233 batting average. They ranked 25th in the league with 623 runs. They also struck out more than any other team in baseball with 1,539 strikeouts. The next highest was the Atlanta Braves at 1,498.

So Thames will have his work cut out for him, but he also has a ton of great pieces to work with.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mike Trout was among the league leaders with 40 home runs in 2022, while Shohei Ohtani was one of the top hitters in baseball with his 34 home runs and 95 RBIs. The Angels also saw breakout seasons from guys like Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo, and should have a strong lineup with the returns of All-Stars Anthony Rendon and Jared Walsh.

The Angels also hired a new assistant hitting coach, Phil Plantier, who was a player in the 90s, and a coach with the Padres from 2012-2014. Since, he's bounced around the minor leagues as a coach. 

Thames also spent 10 years in the league as a player, including one in Los Angeles, as a member of the crosstown rival Dodgers.

USATSI_12410802_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Insider Confirms Halos Will Be Sold This Offseason for Record Price

By Noah Camras
USATSI_12911689_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Minor Leaguer Named to Arizona Fall League All Star Game

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19167414_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Former Manager on His Incredible Work Ethic

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18861146_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Sees GM Minasian Making a Run at Two-Way Catcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_15708262_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Insider Shares Biggest Need Halos Must Address This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19173268_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Talks About How He Adjusted to Become a Two-Way Player

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18961100_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Aaron Judge Beats Out Shohei Ohtani for Top Players Choice Awards

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18880048_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Links Halos to Top Catcher on the Market

By Noah Camras