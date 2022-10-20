Angels News: Phil Nevin's Extremely High Praise for Shohei Ohtani

Phil Nevin took over the Angels in June when they were 27-29. He tried his best to right the ship, but they finished the year 47-59, and were eliminated from the playoffs in the middle of September. But before the final game of the regular season, the Angels re-upped Nevin for the 2023 season, giving him a chance to manage this team for a full season.

That team should have a similar core to this season's team, especially after the Angels reached a record one-year deal for an arbitration-eligible player in Shohei Ohtani.

Nevin had some high praise for his two-way superstar at the end of the season.

“It was a really good ending to a great year,” Manager Phil Nevin said. “We have something special. Obviously, the baseball world has something special, and each time he goes out there, you anticipate some great things happening.”

That's exactly what Ohtani did this season, seemingly setting records every time he stepped on the baseball field. And the good news for Angels fans is they'll have at least one more year of that — but GM Perry Minasian hopes its a lot more than just one.