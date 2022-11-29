Angels Owner Arte Moreno Gets Important Hall of Fame Vote

Angels owner Arte Moreno is in the midst of a busy offseason.

He's looking to sell the Angels, a franchise he has owned since 2003. He's currently navigating through potential buyers, and will most likely end up with the largest sale in North American professional sports history. However, he just got another task added to his plate.

This offseason, the MLB put together a special committee to vote on whether or not Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens would make the Hall of Fame. The committee was appointed by the Hall of Fame Board, and Moreno was one of the 16 members chosen.

Moreno will join Hall of Fame members, major league executives and veteran media members/historians to decide the fate of Bonds and Clemens. It will surely be a monumental day in baseball history when their vote is revealed, and it is a true honor for the Angels owner to be a part of it.

The committee will meet and discuss the matter, and the vote will take place in December.