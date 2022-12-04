Angels: Potential Farm System Talent Gets Highlighted Heading into 2023 Season

The Angels may not have the best farm system in all of baseball. In fact, they have one of the worst. As of August, the MLB ranked the Angels with the worst farm system in all of baseball. However, that doesn't mean there aren't some promising prospects to watch.

Gerard Gilberto of MiLB.com highlighted some of those prospects, including a few guys that could make an impact on next year's roster.

Of the prospects he highlighted, the main ones to watch out for in terms of next season contributors are RHP Chase Silseth and LHP Eric Torres.

Silseth went 7-0 last season in Double-A with a 2.28 ERA. He also struck out an impressive 110 batters in 83 innings. The No. 7 ranked prospect in the Angels' organization has a real case to be the team's sixth starter come next season.

As for Torres, he's the 26th-ranked prospect in the organization. Last year in Double-A, he went 2-2 with a 1.59 ERA in 42 appearances out of the pen. He struck out 81 batters in 51 innings, and could play a role in the team's bullpen next season, which is a huge need.

The Angels may not be loaded with prospects like some other organizations in the league, but they do have some promising players who can contribute as early as next season. We didn't even mention leading Rookie of the Year candidate Logan O'Hoppe or up-and-coming shortstop Livan Soto.