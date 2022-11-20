There's been much talk regarding the Angels rotation early this offseason. They already signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson, giving them a workhorse next to fourth place Cy Young finisher Shohei Ohtani at the top of the rotation. And between them, breakout LHP Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez, the Angels have a solid five-man rotation that could be among baseball's best in 2023. However, with Ohtani on board, they've deployed a six-man rotation to try to limit his workload as best as they could.

GM Perry Minasian was asked about moving to a five-man rotation next season and said he "wouldn't rule it out." He also said he would have to speak to Ohtani first, and then Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, came out and said his client would be open to it.

However, Minasian's recent comments lead us to believe the team wants to continue the six-man rotation next season.

"We need to be in a position where we have a chance to win everyday. That starts with a starter," Minasian said. "For us, we’d like to throw six quality starters out there & no matter what the day is, feel like we have a chance to win that game & he does that."



As of now, the Angels have five. But they have some options in terms of a No. 6.

The team was reportedly showing interest in Kodai Senga, one of top best starting pitchers on the market coming from Japan. He would be a perfect addition to the round out the rotation, but after spending $39 million dollars on Anderson, would the Angels really want to spend even more on a sixth starter?

If not, they do have an option internally, albeit a risky one.

Former second-round pick in the 2017 draft Griffin Canning hasn't pitched since 2021, but has reportedly been cleared to start throwing. When healthy, he's showed some signs of a quality starter in this league. In 43 games across his three seasons, he has a 4.73 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 209.1 innings pitched.

He's still just 26-years-old, and will have a full offseason to get healthy, and potentially fill in that sixth and final rotation spot. The sixth man in the rotation doesn't pitch on a consistent basis, as days off allow Ohtani to get the rest he needs. But Minasian has made it clear he wants six reliable starters, so Canning will have to prove that he can fill that role.