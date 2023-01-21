Angels Prospects: Pair of Halo Catchers Make it on Top 10 Prospect List

The Angels don't have a ton of great up-and-coming prospects, but there's one position they're loaded at, and that's behind the plate. The Angels have not one but two great catching prospects, who could each make a big impact on the team over the next couple of years.

MLB.com ranked the top catching prospects in the league right now, and have both Halos in the top ten. The Angels' No. 1 overall prospect Logan O'Hoppe is ranked as the fifth-best catching prospect, while their No. 3 prospect Edgar Quero is ranked as the tenth-best catcher.

O'Hoppe is expected to play a big role in 2023, potentially taking over the starting catcher position sooner rather than later. As for Quero, he's not expected to be ready until 2025, but the 19-year-old has quickly risen in the prospect ranks. MLB.com attached some superlatives to the prospects, and had Quero among the highest risers.

"Highest riser: Quero The switch-hitter wasn’t even on the Angels’ Top 30 at the end of the 2021 season, but has jumped in the radar with a very strong full-season debut in 2022 that saw him finish with a .965 OPS."

As for O'Hoppe, they say he has the highest floor of any of the catching prospects.

"Highest floor: O’Hoppe While none of his individual tools jump off the page, O’Hoppe does everything well and his work ethic points to a future where he plays above his tools as a big league regular backstop for a long time."

Angels fans will get a good look at O'Hoppe this season, but they'll likely have to wait a little longer for Quero. Either way, the Angels are in very good hands at the catcher position for years to come.