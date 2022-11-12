Skip to main content

Angels Rumors: Half the League Reached Out to LA Regarding a Shohei Ohtani Trade

There's a ton of interest in the two-way superstar.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Before Angels GM Perry Minasian decided to shut rumors down by saying the team would not trade Shohei Ohtani this offseason, he got some offers — a lot of them, actually. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that around half the league reached out to Minasian regarding a trade for the two-way superstar.

Ohtani, who signed the one-year, $30 million deal to avoid arbitration this offseason, is headed for free agency after the 2023 season. Many thought the Angels may look to move him this winter at the risk of losing him for nothing next offseason, but that doesn't seem to be the case. 

It remains to be seen whether Minasian's statement holds true or not. Nationals GM Mike Rizzo publicly said the team would not trade superstar OF Juan Soto at last year's trade deadline — and we all know how that ended.

It would not be surprising for many of these teams to continue to reach out to Minasian, as Ohtani brings top-of-the-lineup power and front-line starter stuff to an organization. You truly can't find anyone else like him, and that $30 million price tag is a bargain considering how dominant he is on both sides of the field.

In This Article (1)

Shohei Ohtani
