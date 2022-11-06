Skip to main content

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Sees GM Minasian Making a Run at Two-Way Catcher

The Angels may look to poach this catcher from a division rival in the offseason.

The Angels are looking to make upgrades this offseason on a team that disappointed in 2022, going 73-89, and missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season.

One insider, The Athletic's Sam Blum, said the team's biggest need is solidifying the depth in their lineup. Another insider has a pretty good idea of where they can do that.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post ranked his top 30 free agents in this year's class, and gave potential landing spots for where each one may end up. He sees the Angels making a play for a catcher who currently finds himself in the World Series with a division rival.

"Christian Vazquez: Backup for Astros, but fine two-way catcher in Boston.

Teams: Cardinals, White Sox, Angels, Twins, Red Sox, Brewers, Rays, Padres.

Expert: $33M, 3 years."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heyman also tagged the Angels as a potential suitor for Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, so clearly he sees that position as an area of need.

The Angels had six different catchers play for them at the big league level in 2022, but do have their catcher of the future in 22-year-old Logan O'Hoppe. Vazquez could make more sense than Contreras, however, as he can play in a backup role, and fill in if O'Hoppe is not as ready to go in 2023 as the Angels may hope. He won't cost nearly as much as three-time All-Star Contreras.

In 2022, Vazquez hit a combined .274 between the Red Sox and the Astros, who acquired him at the trade deadline. In his best season in 2019, he hit 23 home runs and 72 RBIs, but he's yet to find that power again. But he's a very solid two-way catcher, and does have experience at other infield positions, which gives the Angels some much needed depth options.

He could be a really good signing for Minasian as he looks to put together a playoff-caliber roster.

In This Article (1)

Christian Vazquez
Christian Vazquez

USATSI_15708262_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Insider Shares Biggest Need Halos Must Address This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19173268_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Talks About How He Adjusted to Become a Two-Way Player

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18961100_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Aaron Judge Beats Out Shohei Ohtani for Top Players Choice Awards

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18880048_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Links Halos to Top Catcher on the Market

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18831791_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels: Mickey Moniak on Potentially Getting World Series Ring From Phillies

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19035600_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Runner-Up For MLBPA’s AL Comeback Player of the Year

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18286250_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani’s Childhood Teammate on How Special He Was Growing Up

By Noah Camras
USATSI_10722681_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Commissioner Talks About Relationship with Arte Moreno

By Noah Camras