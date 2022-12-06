Skip to main content

Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers

The Rangers are not messing around this offseason.

The Texas Rangers continued their busy offseason on Tuesday, signing former Angel LHP Andrew Heaney. Heaney spent last season with the Dodgers, but spent a majority of his career — from 2015 to 2020 — with the Angels.

As a member of the Angels, Heaney went 30-33 with a 4.51 ERA in 569.1 innings. He was traded to the Yankees at the 2020 trade deadline, in exchange for pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero. Those pitchers were recently sent by the Angels to the Brewers to acquire OF Hunter Renfroe.

Heaney joins a rotation in Texas that has already added RHP Jacob deGrom this offseason. The Rangers are proving that they want to win, as, over the course of the last two offseasons, they've added Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and now deGrom and Heaney.

The deal is reported to be for two years with an opt out. He'll make $25 million, but has a chance to make upwards of $37 million with incentives. The Angels will be seeing a lot of their former pitcher over the next two seasons. The first time the teams will meet is May 5-7 at Angel Stadium. We'll see if the Angels get their first look at Heaney over that weekend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Andrew Heaney
Andrew Heaney

USATSI_19387743_168396005_lowres-2
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Confirms LA Wants to Upgrade at Two Positions

By Noah Camras
USATSI_10722682_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Hoping to be Sold by Opening Day

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16972079_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos Among Top Landing Spots for All-Star Shortstop

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18876555_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos’ Biggest Needs at Winter Meetings, According to Insider

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19084096_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Makes All-MLB First Team for Third Time in His Career

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19094997_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Makes All-MLB First Team for Second Consecutive Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18897006_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Sign Free Agent Reliever Carlos Estevez

By Noah Camras
USATSI_9963247_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos Interested in Adding Another Top-End Starting Pitcher

By Noah Camras