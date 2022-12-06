The Texas Rangers continued their busy offseason on Tuesday, signing former Angel LHP Andrew Heaney. Heaney spent last season with the Dodgers, but spent a majority of his career — from 2015 to 2020 — with the Angels.

As a member of the Angels, Heaney went 30-33 with a 4.51 ERA in 569.1 innings. He was traded to the Yankees at the 2020 trade deadline, in exchange for pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero. Those pitchers were recently sent by the Angels to the Brewers to acquire OF Hunter Renfroe.

Heaney joins a rotation in Texas that has already added RHP Jacob deGrom this offseason. The Rangers are proving that they want to win, as, over the course of the last two offseasons, they've added Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and now deGrom and Heaney.

The deal is reported to be for two years with an opt out. He'll make $25 million, but has a chance to make upwards of $37 million with incentives. The Angels will be seeing a lot of their former pitcher over the next two seasons. The first time the teams will meet is May 5-7 at Angel Stadium. We'll see if the Angels get their first look at Heaney over that weekend.