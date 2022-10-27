Former Astros' Stearns Out as Brewers President of Baseball Operations

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday the David Stearns stepped down from his position as president of baseball operations. Stearns was at the helm of the National League Central team since 2019 and the club's general manager since 2015.

But Stearns is not on his way out. The 37-year-old took an executive position within the organization, according to the Brewers. The significance to the Houston Astros being that Stearns was an assistant general manager under Jeff Luhnow from 2012-2015.

And with questions surrounding James Clicks' future, Stearns could be an option for Houston as the president of the baseball operations or general manager, if he were to leave his current role in Milwaukee.

Multiple reports have signaled the New York Mets as another team to hire away Stearns, but he is also noted to have a respected relationship with owner Jim Crane.

If Click were not to return, there are other former Astros executives around the league that Crane could turn to, including two within the Baltimore Orioles front office: Sig Mejdal and Mike Elias.

