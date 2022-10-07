Report: Tension Present Between Astros GM Click and Owner Crane

First reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today and insinuated by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, James Click could be on his way out as general manager of the Houston Astros by season's end.

Despite constructing a roster that posted the best record in the American League, Click hasn't drawn the best feelings from owner Jim Crane. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported tension between the two Thursday, noting that Click declined to comment.

Heyman believes Click will be coveted if let go after the 2022 season, and rightfully so. Following the exit of Jeff Luhnow, Click has kept Houston on path to compete for the World Series in his three seasons as general manager, with the club reaching the American League Championship Series the last two years.

The 2020 run should be credited to the outstanding play of the pieces Luhnow brought to the franchise, but following a season in which the team finished under .500, Click retooled a bullpen in need of veterans and re-signed Michael Brantley, although Crane might be credited for stepping in and finalizing a return.

Much to Click's chagrin, he's missed on certain signings, too, as all general mangers do from time to time. Pedro Báez and Jake Odorizzi didn't provide much for the team, and, what’s more, not inking either of George Springer or Carlos Correa in free agency, has fallen on Click.

While both manager Dusty Baker and Click work towards a first World Series title this October, their futures with the franchise may waver no matter the outcome.

