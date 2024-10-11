Houston Astros Could Poach Ace From Former World Series Rival
The Houston Astros need to improve this offseason after what was ultimately their least successful finish in over seven years.
Houston was eliminated two games to none by the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round on the heels of appearances in seven straight ALCS and battling to win their fourth consecutive AL West crown in 2024. With impending arms hitting free agency as well for the Astros such as Yusei Kikuchi and the Justin Verlander era seemingly ending, the starting rotation is certainly an area that could look quite a bit different in 2025 than it did in 2024.
If the team decided they wanted to make a legitimate splash and bring in someone who will be among the top names on the open market this winter, they could look to Jack Flaherty. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named the Astros as one of the potential fits for the right hander if he does not stay with the Dodgers.
"Flaherty will only turn 29 on October 15, making him relatively young for a high-upside free-agent pitcher," Rymer wrote. "He could be in for Eduardo Rodriguez money, a la four years and $80 million. And if his market really picks up, it's a short leap from there to nine figures."
If Flaherty does not re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he will be playing for his fifth team in three years, having been moved at the deadline in both 2023 and 2024 coming off six seasons with the Cardinals. Flaherty's frequent movement isn't due to lack of ability, however. Over the course of his eight year career, he has put up a very respectable 3.63 ERA, a 1.182 WHIP, and 942 strikeouts in less than 830 innings pitched.
Not only that, but between Detroit and Los Angeles, Flaherty had arguably the best season of his career in 2024 with a 13-7 record, a 3.17 ERA, and 194 strikeouts. He will certainly not be cheap especially if multiple teams wind up bidding against each other for the veteran's services, but given his age and upside along with the fact that the team could be looking to make a splash and get significantly better this offseason, Flaherty to the Astros makes a lot of sense.