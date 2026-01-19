Astros Fans Won’t Want To Miss Out on These Three Home Series This Season

The Houston Astros welcomed aboard a few notable names in recent weeks, particularly that of ace Tatsuya Imai, and with there still being time left on the offseason clock, the franchise could have another move or two in the works.

Rumors continue to rise and circle the Major League Baseball community, but nothing new has been made official just yet. Although the offseason is still in full swing with room for more trades to be made, it's never too early to start looking ahead at what ball clubs around the nation will be facing in the upcoming months.

After compiling the top three road trips that the Astros will be enduring this season, it's time to take a look at their three key home stands. Between deep-rooted rivalries and challenging rosters, Houston is going to be in for a tough season. They have an opportunity to either sink or swim — will this be their season of redemption?

Astros vs. Angels (March 26-29)

Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Houston's home opener will take place against Los Angeles this year in late March. Not only is this their home opener, but it's also their season opener. Needless to say, there's a lot of weight on this four-game series; it will set the stage for their 2026 campaign.

The pair last faced each other in September, and fortunately, the Astros won the set, but Houston must claim victory this time around to gain some credibility early on.

Astros vs. Mariners (May 11-14)

Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

As one of the Astros' modern AL West rivalries, the Houston-Seattle matchup is expected to be rather intense. This will mark the second meeting between the two franchises this season, with the first scheduled for April 10-13 on the road.

The last time the Astros played the Mariners was back in September when Seattle swept the series, with one game resulting in a 4-0 shutout.

Astros vs. Rangers (May 15-17)

William Liang-Imagn Images

Although Houston is known to have a few foes, none are greater than Texas.

Of course, much of this has to do with both ball clubs calling the Lone Star State their home. Nonetheless, each meeting between the pair creates electric energy for fans on both sides.

If there's any game that fans should cancel all other plans for, it's this one. As their first rivalry meeting of the season, and given that it's at Daikin Park, Houston will be looking to defend its territory.

