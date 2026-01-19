Top Three Road Trip Matchups Astros Fans Won’t Want to Miss This Season

The Houston Astros are still quite a ways out from their season opener, but Opening Day has a way of creeping up on ball clubs and fans alike.

So far this offseason, the Astros have made some notable moves, namely the acquisitions of Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows, but there's still plenty of time left for additional roster moves to be made.

Although the ongoing chaos of the MLB offseason is far from over, it's tempting to start looking ahead at what's to come. Houston is looking to return to the playoffs this year after their disappointing elimination in 2025. This was their first absence from the postseason in nearly a decade, much of which can be attributed to an endless stream of injuries. Now, they're seeking redemption.

With that, there are three key road matchups that fans should plan to tune into this season. Each series on the road brings new challenges and opportunities, but the outcome of these three in particular will be telling — is this going to be the season that Houston makes a comeback?

Astros vs. Mariners (April 10-13)

The last time Houston faced Seattle was in September 2025, which resulted in the Mariners claiming a clean sweep of the three-game set. Not only will this road matchup be an opportunity for the Astros to redeem themselves, but it will also mark their first West Coast series of the year, which will be a test in itself, and it will set the stage for the months to follow.

Astros vs. Rangers (May 25-28)

The longstanding Lone Star State rivalry returns, but this time for a three-game set on the road for Houston. Each time these two franchises play each other, flashbacks from the 2023 ALCS haunt Astros' fans. Houston was aiming to clinch another World Series title, but Texas rallied for a dramatic win. This will mark the second time in the season that they will face each other, with the first and second being a home meeting on May 15-17.

Astros vs. Blue Jays (June 22-24)

Simply put, Toronto is going to be seeking out a comeback this year after their heartbreaking loss during the 2025 World Series. Facing the Blue Jays will be a test for the Astros, particularly considering the top talent Toronto has acquired this offseason. The last time the two ball clubs played each other, Houston surprisingly claimed the victory.

