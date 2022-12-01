Report: Astros' Pettis, Murphy Set to Return in 2023

As the offseason treks on, the Houston Astros continue to piece back together their staff from the World Series-title season. The latest two coaches to be signed back for the 2023 are Gary Pettis and Bill Murphy, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reported Tuesday.

Pettis — who has been on staff since 2015 — is the longest tenured Astros coach in the dugout. The third base and outfielders coach was absent for the American League Championship Series this season against the New York Yankees due to an illness.

First base coach Omar López moved over to third base while quality control coach Dan Firova came out of the dugout to man first. This was the same plan during the latter half of 2020 season and during 2021 when Pettis was battling and recovering from multiple myeloma.

Murphy was hired by the Astros in 2016, joining the Major League staff for the 2021 season. When Brent Strom departed for Arizona, Murphy found a larger role with Josh Miller — who was in the dugout while Murphy was in the bullpen.

The Astros have now reportedly brought back Pettis, Murphy, Miller, hitting coaches Álex Cintrón and Troy Snitker and bench coach Joe Espada. Manager Dusty Baker is also returning for the 2023 season.

