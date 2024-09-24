Houston Astros Get Positive News On Injured Slugger
The Houston Astros weren't able to secure their fourth straight AL West title on Monday when they lost to their division rival Seattle Mariners in the opener of their three-game series.
One win in their next two contests will secure a spot in the playoffs, but the biggest news surrounding this Astros team right now pertains to the injury status of their star Yordan Alvarez.
The slugger left Sunday's game early when he was grabbing his knee following his hard slide into second base. X-rays revealed just inflammation in that knee, but they were waiting for MRI results he underwent on Monday to determine if their was structural damage.
Manager Joe Espada certainly didn't make it seem like Houston would get Alvarez back, classifying him as "not good."
Fortunately, the Astros did get a positive update regarding their slugger.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Alvarez has been diagnosed with a right knee sprain following the MRI, and although he's going to miss the remainder of this Mariners matchup, he could be back before the regular season ends.
"We have to give this some time here and see how he feels the next couple of days. If there's a chance for him to come back in the regular season, it's good news," Espada said.
This will continue to be something the team has to monitor.
Knee issues have plagued Alvarez during his short career, resulting in him getting arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees back in 2020.
Houston should be able to lock up the division without their star slugger in the lineup, but if they are going to win the World Series, they will certainly need him healthy and available.
There's a chance the Astros hold him out until he is 100% ready to return, not risking further injury by having him play meaningless regular season games.