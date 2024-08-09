Houston Astros Gold Glove Winner Named ‘Most Likely’ to Be Traded in Offseason
The Houston Astros were essentially handcuffed during the trade deadline. It was clear that they needed a starting pitcher, but with limited assets in their farm system and teams understanding that, they had to overpay. Dana Brown didn't have much of a choice, as it was a clear need for this ball club.
If they didn't land Yusei Kikuchi, the outlook for the remainder of the year would look much different than it currently does.
The Astros are in a good position to make the postseason. They essentially control their destiny. If they continue to win games, they'll win the American League West. After starting the season as one of the worst teams in baseball, they now lead by half a game.
But, if they fall short of their goals throughout the remainder of the campaign, even if that means not winning a World Series, there could be changes.
It might be unfair to say, but if there's one team in baseball that's expected to win the World Series every year throughout the past decade, it's been Houston.
However, the problem Brown and the rest of the front office will run into in the offseason is that their farm system is still below average and is even worse after making that trade.
That's why Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report picked a big leaguer to be traded in the offseason. Rymer looked at one player who could be traded from each team, naming Mauricio Dubon for the Astros.
"There was some trade interest in Framber Valdez last winter, and both he and Kyle Tucker will be free agents after 2025. Stuff like that will make one go 'hmm,' but it's hard to imagine Houston wilfully shopping either this winter.
"Dubón isn't necessarily ripe for shopping, either, but he's on the pricey side for a light-hitting utility type. The Astros could save money by trading him and not really be worse for wear."
Dubon is an interesting player, as he's an elite defender. His offensive production isn't exactly what Houston needs, slashing .263/.286/.380 with four home runs in 274 at-bats. He's only hit 10 or more home runs in one season, which came in 2023, the same campaign he won a Gold Glove in.
He doesn't hit free agency until 2027, but he's already 30 years old. That could worry teams, but given the contract he's likely going to land in arbitration, perhaps another team would be interested in taking him off the Astros' hands.
It's tough to imagine a scenario where he brings back an impact player, but crazier things have happened, and if they package him with somebody else, they may get somebody who better fits their needs.