Houston Astros Remain In Top-10 of MLB Power Rankings
It wasn’t the best week for the Houston Astros, as they had just a 2-4 record against the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The week started out very strangely, as the Astros were swept by the Reds. Considering Cincinnati isn’t in the playoff picture this season, Houston being swept by them was surprising. However, they did a nice job bouncing back against the Diamondbacks, as they won the weekend series.
While a 2-4 record at this point in a week isn’t ideal, the Astros hold a comfortable lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. Even though their play on the field might not have been great, they did see outfielder Kyle Tucker finally return from injury.
Tucker missed three months because of a shin injury, and Houston’s offense is immensely better with him in it.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently released his MLB Power Rankings, and he had the Astros sitting at 9th, despite the disappointing week.
“Getting swept by the Reds wasn't what the Astros had in mind after they entered last week on a five-game win streak. But when it comes down to it, this team still co-leads MLB with 44 wins dating back to June 19.”
“And now the Astros (finally) have Kyle Tucker back after activating him off the IL on Friday. He'll likely need some time to find his stroke again after missing three months, but don't forget that he was, arguably, a top-five hitter at the time he fractured his shin in June.”
The Astros will have an excellent chance to really pull away from the Mariners this week, as they will be facing the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels. With both of these teams being two of the worst teams in the league, Houston must capitalize on this soft part of the schedule.
One interesting storyline to watch during the week will be if the Astros start Justin Verlander at all. Verlander’s turn in the rotation is set to come up against the Angels, but he has been really struggling of late and the franchise seems like they are trying to figure out what his role will be moving forward.
Verlander was roughed up badly in his last outing against the Diamondbacks, as the eight runs he allowed was a season-high.
Despite it not being a great week for Houston, they are still in first place in the division and look like a threat in the American League once again.