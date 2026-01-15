Astros Free Agent Hurler Remains Among MLB’s Top 100 Players Entering 2026

Framber Valdez may have bet wrong in not taking the Houston Astros’ qualifying offer in November. But he’s still one of baseball’s best players.

Valdez, who remains a free agent, was selected No. 80 during MLB Network’s Top 100 players entering 2026. One spot ahead of him was former Phillies starter Ranger Suarez, who just agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox.

On Wednesday, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve made the list as he was selected No. 81. There were no other current Astros listed among the next tier of players.

Houston hasn’t shown any interest in re-signing Valdez, so he continues his quest to find a contract before spring training begins next month around Major League Baseball.

Reflecting on Framber Valdez’s Houston Career

When Valdez turned down the Astros’ $22 million qualifying offer, he had hoped to get a long-term deal even at age 32. He’s received some interest. But with Suarez’s new deal, Valdez is unquestionably the top starter on the market that hasn’t signed a deal. When free agency started his projections for a contract ranged from $25 million to $31 million in average annual value. Now, it’s not clear if he’ll even get a multi-year deal.

The Astros basically closed the door on reuniting with Valdez after they signed Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai to a three-year contract, though he has an opt-out to use after each season. He signed his deal with Houston just before his NPB posting period expired.

He’ll have to work hard to replicate Valdez’s consistency in the Houston rotation.

Valdez is coming off a 2025 in which he went 13-11 with a. 3.66 ERA. He has been one of the most consistent left-handers in baseball since he arrived as a full-time starter in the 2021 season. He is 81-52 for his career with a 3.36 ERA, including 1,053 strikeouts. He went to the All-Star Game twice, claimed a ring with Houston in the 2022 World Series and has finished in the Top 10 in Cy Young voting three different times.

Wherever he lands, that team will end up with a left-hander that will be no less than its No. 2 starter. That’s what the Astros envision for Imai, who should slot in behind the rotation’s new ace, Hunter Brown, who finished third in American League Cy Young voting last season. Also set to be in the rotation is Cristian Javier, with new acquisitions Mike Burrows and Ryan Weiss set to compete for spots with holdovers like Lance McCullers Jr.

