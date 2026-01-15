Houston Signs Eight International Free Agents Led by Dominican Quartet

The Houston Astros have been aggressive in the international market this offseason, first landing Japanese star Tatsuya Imai on a three-year deal. They continued that trend by adding eight international prospects during the opening of the 2026 signing period.

Assistant General Manager Charles Cook announced the signings Thursday, confirming agreements with shortstop Albert Fermin, infielder Randy Arias, catcher Fraimy Sánchez and outfielder Imanol Féliz from the Dominican Republic.

The club also secured outfielders Brayan Méndez and Sebastián Méndez from Venezuela, outfielder Jack Daniel Valbrune from Cuba, and right-handed pitcher Maximiliano Villanueva from Mexico.

Among the eight signings, Fermin commands the most attention as MLB.com's No. 19 overall prospect in the international class. He received the largest bonus at $2.3 million, accounting for nearly half of Houston's $5.44 million international pool.

Astros International Assistant Scouting Director Raymon Sanchez called him "a big, strong, switch-hitting shortstop with the attributes to produce damage from both sides of the plate."

We have agreed to terms on contracts with eight international free agents, including four players from the Dominican Republic, two from Venezuela and one player each from Cuba and Mexico. pic.twitter.com/KUIvKKHSlN — Houston Astros (@astros) January 15, 2026

Arias, ranked No. 37 overall by MLB.com, landed a $1.4 million deal as the second-highest paid prospect in the class. Caribbean Scouting Crosschecker Alfredo Ulloa praised his defensive instincts, noting that Arias has "average to better speed and plus baseball instincts" to complement his shortstop defense.

Féliz signed for $700,000 and impressed scouts with his athleticism and projectable frame, offering speed with the potential to develop power.

With one of the smallest bonus pools in baseball this cycle, Houston made strategic choices about deploying their resources. The Astros were tied with the Yankees, Mets and Giants at $5.44 million and chose to spread their money across multiple prospects rather than concentrating it on a single player.

What the Signings Mean for Houston's Farm System

The Dominican quartet gives Houston a strong foundation for its international class, particularly with the two highly-ranked shortstops. Fermin's switch-hitting ability and Arias' defensive prowess provide different skill sets that could complement each other as they progress through the minor leagues. Both players have the tools to potentially reach the big leagues, though Fermin may eventually move to third base as he fills out.

These signings build on Houston's track record of developing international talent through their Dominican Summer League program.

International Scouting Director Brian Rodgers emphasized the organization's commitment to finding competitive advantages globally, stating that signing day represents "the first step in their professional journey" toward reaching the major leagues.

Last year's international class featured outfielder Kevin Alvarez, who signed for $2 million and hit .301 in the DSL before emerging as a top organizational prospect.

The signing period runs through December 15, giving Houston time to identify additional players who fit their development model. They can still add prospects with bonuses under $10,000 that don't count against their pool, allowing them to continue expanding their international reach without exceeding budget constraints.

