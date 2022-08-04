Altuve Named 2022 Heart and Hussle Award Winner for Astros

Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve has been named the 2022 Heart and Hustle award winner for the franchise. Every season one player from each MLB team is nominated to win the overall award given to one player across all of baseball who "best embodies the values, spirits and traditions of baseball."

The award is given out by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. Nominations are garnered from the alumni of each team and the winner is then decided through a letter ballot.

This season, Altuve is the Astros' nominee, a great honor in itself. The 17th annual Heart and Hustle award will likely be announced in November. Last season's recipient was Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies.

