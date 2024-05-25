Inside the Astros

MVP Slugger Could Be Perfect Trade Fit for Surging Houston Astros

The Houston Astros could end up being buyers at the MLB trade deadline and one name could be the potential perfect fit.

The Houston Astros are surging after a latest run of success has them just 4.5 games out of the American League West lead and the final Wild Card spot.

Despite rotational issues, slumps from veterans and some, at times, questionable bullpen performances, the Astros are very much in the thick of the postseason mix.

Perhaps the largest question mark on the roster is first base. Veteran Jose Abreu was given time off to spend with family and is only now hitting in the minor leagues. His return to the Major League squad is unknown and what his role will be upon return is equally uncertain with Jon Singleton currently manning first.

Abreu, a player on a three-year, $58.5 million contract, has been that bad.

A potential answer to the issue is 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt who may be made available at the MLB trade deadline by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Goldschmidt, 37, is struggling this season but the veteran is far too experienced to let this slump prolong into an actual decline like Abreu, yet.

Additionally, Goldschmidt is a rental and with his current performance would mean his price tag will be lower than a younger player who has years of team control. He would act as a stopgap in the interim and shore up the position until Houston can tend to it in the offseason.

The MVP is a leader in the clubhouse, plays excellent defense and would provide another legitimate threat in the Astros lineup. For a team with little prospect capital, Goldschmidt might just be the perfect target for Houston to highlight at this year's trade deadline.

