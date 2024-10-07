Potential NL Contender Urged To Avoid Houston Astros All-Time Great
It was unfortunate to see the Houston Astros season end for many reasons. Not only did this team have its eyes set on winning a World Series, but there's a real possibility they'll lose players who've been with the organization for a very long time.
Of those players include Justin Verlander, and while he left the Astros in 2023 to join the New York Mets, he's been with the organization outside of that since 2017. In that span, he's been a big part of their success, helping them form a dynasty.
Arguably the best pitcher of the last decade, he unfortunately took a turn for the worst with Houston in 2024. That could've been due to all his injuries, but it's also fair to suggest that he's simply getting too old and isn't the same type of arm he once was.
His free agency will be among the more interesting ones around the league this winter. He plans to continue playing, but it's uncertain if many teams would be interested in signing him.
Of the teams that could potentially use his services include the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs have an above-average rotation, but they lack an elite right-hander arm.
If Verlander returned to the pitcher he once was, he'd give Chicago just that.
However, Jake Misener of FanSided doesn't expect that to be the case, urging the Cubs to avoid the former Astros ace.
"The pieces are in place for Chicago to run back a starting rotation that ranked second in the National League with a 3.77 ERA. Left-handers Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga lead the charge, with Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad bringing up the rear with proven resumes at the big-league level... A lot is riding on this offseason - including, but not limited to, Hoyer's job. Dipping into the archives and betting on a guy who's clearly past his prime isn't a serious move. It's time to turn the page on the past for the sake of the future on the North Side."
After posting a 5.48 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and striking out just 74 hitters in 90 1/3 innings pitched, it's more than fair to question if the Virginia native will ever return to being an All-Star caliber arm.
If Chicago doesn't sign him, someone else likely will. Verlander has put together a storied career and teams respect that.
There's no debate that he'll end up as a first-ballot Hall of Famer after posting a career 3.30 ERA and winning three Cy Young Awards.