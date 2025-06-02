Inside the Astros

Unheralded Astros Prospect Has Burst Onto Scene With Impressive Production

A Houston Astros prospect has come out of nowhere to reach near the top of the rankings.

Apr 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Apr 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
There isn’t a team in baseball that has its work cut out for itself more than the Houston Astros when it comes to restocking the minor league system.

It isn’t too much of a surprise that the Astros are at or near the bottom of everyone’s organizational prospect rankings. They have spent a lot of time contending for World Series titles, which usually means dipping into the minor league depth to address Major League shortcomings.

Just last year alone, Houston traded several prospects to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi ahead of the deadline. 

That is a deal the team could come to regret in some fashion since he ended up being a rental, signing a deal with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency.

When the Astros made a trade with the Chicago Cubs this offseason, parting ways with All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker, it was a chance to bring a star into the farm system, acquiring prospect Cam Smith.

Smith never appeared in the Houston minor league system, though, performing so well during spring training that he forced his way onto the Opening Day roster as Tucker’s replacement.

With Zach Dezenzo also graduating from prospect status along with Smith, the team’s prospect rankings are quiet barren.

However, there is one player who is turning heads with surprising production in 2025, shooting up the rankings; shortstop Caden Powell.

A sixth-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of the University of Oklahoma, the unheralded prospect is making quite a name for himself with some emerging tools and talent.

Previously unranked by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, Powell has jumped to No. 3 in the Houston organization in his most recent update.

“... Powell exploded onto the scene. He was a little-known junior college prospect with huge measurable tools who has been pretty good this year, while showing those tools: easy plus speed and power, maybe even plus-plus,” he wrote.

That is great news for a franchise lacking high-end and impact talent in their minor league system.

He could move up even more if Jacob Melton sticks in the MLB after his recent promotion.

Through 41 games and 181 plate appearances, Powell has hit seven home runs with eight doubles, 23 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

53 strikeouts compared to only 13 walks is a bit of a concern, but if his speed and power combo continue developing to plus-plus range, the Astros will be more than happy with that trade off.

