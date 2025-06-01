Astros Slugger Included in Kyle Tucker Trade Keeping Houston Afloat Offensively
Trading Kyle Tucker was a risk for the Houston Astros. Isaac Paredes is helping to make the deal look like a good one for the long term.
Paredes was part of the pay-off for Tucker, who was dealt to the Chicago Cubs in the offseason. Also included was outfielder Cam Smith — who made the opening-day roster less than a year after he was drafted in the first round — and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
Smith, after a very slow start, has picked up steam in May and is starting to look like the hitting prospect that piqued Houston’s interest in spring training. Wesneski is on the injured list for the rest of the season after Tommy John surgery. Veteran starter Ronel Blanco just joined him.
For Paredes, it’s a double whammy. He is not only tied to Tucker but he’s also tied to former third baseman Alex Bregman, who left for the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Bregman was a fan favorite. Paredes has taken over his position.
In the month of May, Paredes looked the part of a slugging third baseman
Isaac Paredes’ Methodical May
No Astros player was in more games (28) than Paredes last month. While a couple of hitters, notably Jeremy Pena, had a better batting average, Paredes gave Houston a balanced slash line, power and everyday defense.
Paredes slashed .262/.347/.505 with an .852 OPS. He led the Astros in home runs with seven and tied for the lead with 18 RBI. He also had four doubles and a triple. Notably, he draws walks, something the Astros need. For May, he drew 13 walks against 17 strikeouts.
The hope was that Padredes’ dead pull swing would be a great fit for Houston’s short left field in Daikin Park, which is framed by the Crawford Boxes. So far, so good.
This season he’s slashed .257/.355/.453 with a .808 OPS in his first 57 games. He has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 RBI.
His best offensive season was in 2023 in Tampa Bay, where he hit a career-high 31 home runs and drove in a career-high 98 RBI. One third of the way through the regular season and catching, or even passing, those career highs feel attainable for the 26-year-old from Mexico.
Last season with Tampa Bay he earned a berth on the American League All-Star team before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs at the deadline. Another month like May and Paredes could find himself heading to the All-Star game for a second straight year.
With Yordan Alvarez now shut down with a fractured hand, Houston needs all the offense it can get from Paredes.