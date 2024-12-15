Newly Acquired Cam Smith Is Already Houston Astros Top Prospect
The dust is now starting to settle on the Houston Astros bombshell decision to trade Kyle Tucker.
This was a fast-moving process, beginning as what was seemingly a throwaway line by Dana Brown when talking about their willingness to listen to packages for everyone on their roster, until things intensified when the Chicago Cubs made them an offer they couldn't refuse.
Getting Isaac Paredes gives them insurance at third base. Hayden Wesneski adds another arm to the mix for a starting spot or bullpen role. But what could turn out to be the best part of this return package is 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith.
The infielder tore up the minor leagues in his professional debut this past campaign, setting a Cubs franchise history with the home run streak he put together.
That likely is a large reason why MLB Pipeline already ranks Smith as Houston's No. 1 overall prospect, overtaking Jacob Melton who held that title for virtually all of 2024.
It's hard not to like what Smith brings to the table.
His scouting report highlights his strong barrel rate and exit velocities at the plate, while also saying he has a plus arm with good range to cover the hot corner.
One of the concerns scouts had was the number of ground balls he generates while not putting the ball in the air at a high rate, seemingly limiting how many home runs he might be able to hit.
So far, he's put those concerns to bed.
Smith slashed .313/.396/.609 with seven homers, 16 extra-base hits, and 24 RBI across his 32 games and 115 at-bats that saw him get promoted from Single-A to Double-A before the year ended.
His ceiling is high, and while Paredes likely has the greatest immediate impact out of the pieces the Astros got in return for Tucker, Smith is going to be the one that everyone in the organization and fan base will be watching.