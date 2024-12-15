Inside the Astros

Newly Acquired Cam Smith Is Already Houston Astros Top Prospect

After being brought over as part of the Kyle Tucker trade package, Cam Smith is already the Houston Astros' top prospect.

Brad Wakai

Florida State infielder Cam Smith (24) looks on from the dugout in-between the second and third innings of an NCAA baseball matchup at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida State defeated Florida 14-3
Florida State infielder Cam Smith (24) looks on from the dugout in-between the second and third innings of an NCAA baseball matchup at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla. Florida State defeated Florida 14-3 / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The dust is now starting to settle on the Houston Astros bombshell decision to trade Kyle Tucker.

This was a fast-moving process, beginning as what was seemingly a throwaway line by Dana Brown when talking about their willingness to listen to packages for everyone on their roster, until things intensified when the Chicago Cubs made them an offer they couldn't refuse.

Getting Isaac Paredes gives them insurance at third base. Hayden Wesneski adds another arm to the mix for a starting spot or bullpen role. But what could turn out to be the best part of this return package is 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith.

The infielder tore up the minor leagues in his professional debut this past campaign, setting a Cubs franchise history with the home run streak he put together.

That likely is a large reason why MLB Pipeline already ranks Smith as Houston's No. 1 overall prospect, overtaking Jacob Melton who held that title for virtually all of 2024.

It's hard not to like what Smith brings to the table.

His scouting report highlights his strong barrel rate and exit velocities at the plate, while also saying he has a plus arm with good range to cover the hot corner.

One of the concerns scouts had was the number of ground balls he generates while not putting the ball in the air at a high rate, seemingly limiting how many home runs he might be able to hit.

So far, he's put those concerns to bed.

Smith slashed .313/.396/.609 with seven homers, 16 extra-base hits, and 24 RBI across his 32 games and 115 at-bats that saw him get promoted from Single-A to Double-A before the year ended.

His ceiling is high, and while Paredes likely has the greatest immediate impact out of the pieces the Astros got in return for Tucker, Smith is going to be the one that everyone in the organization and fan base will be watching.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News