Astros Must Prepare for Critical Matchups in June with Playoff Contenders

Once spring training wraps up, the Houston Astros will be in for a rough couple of months. In April, they will have a mix of competitive teams and ballclubs that struggled immensely in 2025. But once May rolls around, their schedule heats up rather quickly.

They will go head-to-head against the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, and the Milwaukee Brewers. It truly is the month of endurance for the Astros.

Once June approaches, the rivalry matchups will start to fade for the time being, but that doesn't mean the schedule will ease. By this point, Houston will be well into the regular season, and the way they play can no longer be blamed on it being the beginning of the season. Competition will be intense, and the Astros can either sink or swim.

June's Most Important Matchups

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Of the nine sets scheduled for Houston in June, three stand out, and each one happens to be a road trip.

During the second week, the Astros will head to Angel Stadium to take on the Angels for a three-game series. Given that this will be an AL West contest, it's imperative that Houston rallies for a victory if it wants to grow as a serious contender for the division title.

Two weeks later, they will travel to Rogers Centre for a three-game serious against the Toronto Blue Jays. After their heartbreak in the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays are likely going to be fueled by a deep hunger for redemption. With this in mind, fans can expect this to be an electric matchup between the two ballclubs.

Not to mention, the outcome will show whether or not the Astros are ready to take the big stage once again at the prestigious World Series and face MLB's most successful franchises.

Shortly after, they will be off to Comerica Park for their second meeting of the month against the Detroit Tigers. Although the first matchup will be at Daikin Park — an opportunity for the Astros to defend their home territory — the second meeting will either be an opportunity for them to further cement themselves as threats or it will be a chance for them to redeem themselves against the Tigers.

June Is a Measuring Stick for MLB Teams

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As mentioned, June is the month in which the true potential of ballclubs starts to show. The regular season will be in full swing, and players become more accustomed to their roles. Early spring performances aren't always the best indicators of how a franchise will perform throughout the year.

Additionally, players, particularly pitchers, tend to suffer the most injuries during April and May, ultimately shaking rosters up come June.

Consequently, June ends up being the best time to measure how a franchise is doing, and to some extent, allows for more reliable predictions on the outcome of the season. If Houston can find a way to stay healthy and take the lead during this month, they will earn quite a bit more credibility.

