Astros Boss Dana Brown Says Rivals Have Expressed Interest in Key Players

The Houston Astros are just under one month away from spring training, but it doesn't sound like they're done making roster moves quite yet.

This month alone, the Astros have signed pitcher Tatsuya Imai and numerous free agents to minor league contracts. They certainly haven't been the most aggressive franchise when it comes to free agency or the trade market, but they also haven't been watching from the outside.

As Houston continues to navigate the remainder of the offseason, it wouldn't be shocking if they make another splash before spring training arrives, particularly after what general manager Dana Brown stated at FanFest this weekend.

Is a Rivalry Trade Approaching?

“We’re still having conversations about certain moves that we could make to make the team better,” Brown stated at FanFest, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required). "We’re going to continue to grind all the way up until spring training and maybe even in spring training. We don’t want to leave any stone unturned for making this team a better team.”

According to Rome, Brown went further and explained that rival teams have expressed interest in "a lot of our players."

Which Could This Involve?

Rome states that 28-year-old outfielder and Jesús Sánchez and first baseman Christian Walker are among those who have received interest from rival teams, although it's unclear which teams are eyeing who.

Some of their rivals include the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and in recent years, the Boston Red Sox. Could a deal be on its way involving Houston and one of these famed ballclubs?

Of course, numerous reports state the Red Sox are interested in Isaac Paredes, which would offer Houston a large return. However, there haven't been any official moves announced at the time of this writing. Perhaps a move involving Paredes and left-handed hitter Jarren Durran could be in their future.

To note, Brown relayed that adding a left-handed bat would "be more of interest" than acquiring, say, an outfielder. This poses the question of where they could land a lefty hitter, potentially from a rival team. While the Rangers do have Corey Seager, who bats left, it's been made rather clear that they're not actively looking to ship him out. So, it would seem more likely for Boston to enter a deal, particularly because they also have Wilyer Abreu.

Although there's still time in the offseason, spring training will be here in the blink of an eye. Is it time for the Astros to make one more splash?

