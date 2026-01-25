Astros Brace for Difficult May Schedule Charged with Rivalry Tension

The Houston Astros will kick off their regular season in late March and into April with a healthy amount of challenge, giving them just enough time to get back into the swing of things.

However, great anticipation will continue to rise throughout April, as the Astros will have a tough month of May ahead of them. Between rivalry games and top-performing ball clubs, Houston will have its hands full. This will be one of the first true tests that the Astros will face — were their offseason efforts enough?

Houston Face World Series Champions

During the first week of May, the Astros will head to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox, soon followed by a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Of course, coming off a second consecutive World Series victory, the Dodgers are going to be fueled by hunger for another chance at earning the highly touted title.

The last time Houston faced Los Angeles was back in July, and to the surprise of many, the Astros swept the series by a large margin. They're currently 11-9 in their last 20 games against the Dodgers. At first glance, it seems more logical for Los Angeles to claim the victory, but it wouldn't be a major surprise if Houston rallies for another win. Fortunately, they will have homefield advantage at Daikin Park.

One Week, Two Division Rivals

Shortly after facing the Dodgers, the Astros will play a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, which will set the tone for the next week. This is where things get interesting. Houston will return home for two back-to-back series against division foes, the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Both franchises are in the AL West, alongside the Astros. It's safe to say that the Rangers are their more pressing rivals, as they both call the Lone Star State home. Having said that, the Mariners won the 2025 AL West title — they are not to be underestimated.

After this grueling week of baseball, Houston will go on to play the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs, just before things start to heat up again.

Second Dose of Rivalry

Although the Astros will have already played Texas earlier in the month, the two franchises will play each other for a second set, this time at Globe Life Field. This four-game series will either be a chance for Houston to defend its previous victory, or it will be an opportunity for the ballclub to redeem itself.

To close out the month, the Astros will play the Milwaukee Brewers for three games, which will be yet another challenge. Needless to say, May is not expected to be smooth sailing. With heated rivalries and daunting opponents, this could end up being a rickety few weeks for the Astros.

