Dubón is Keeping the Astros in the Win Column

Mauricio Dubón is not the type of flashy mid-season acquisition Houstonians expect to be vital down the stretch, but with Aledmys Díaz on the shelf, the Houston Astros needed a Swiss Army Knife.

One step up from Dubón on the depth chart is Díaz. Both players fill similar roles, they can play just about anywhere on the diamond. Díaz for example has played every position but center field, pitcher and catcher in 2022.

Dubón meanwhile, has played every outfield, and both middle infield positions. Neither provide much value above average with their bats, Dubón is especially lacking in the offensive category, his OPS+ is a paltry 68 in 2022.

Nevertheless, players of his type afford the Astros a certain versatility that other teams lack. They're able to use Dubón and Díaz as insurance. They can fill enough roles on the bench so that the Astros can carry players like J.J. Matejevic who provide little positional or defensive value.

Losing Díaz on August 16 could have been a major problem for the Astros., he had started 11 games in the month of August and the value he provided on defense couldn't be replaced in one player, fellow bench-mates Jake Meyers or Matejevic were not going to step in and fill six positions.

Thus Dubón has been thrust to the forefront. In his last three games he's played the three most valuable defensive positions on the diamond, pitcher and catcher not included.

On Saturday he came in as a defensive substitution at second base, on Monday he came on as a shortstop and on Tuesday he came in to play center field.

Dubón is one of a very select few who could do that, and field all of those positions competently as a seasoned professional. It's a rare trait and a special player that probably won't be with the Astros for long, but his talents should be respected while he's still around.

