Houston Astros Prospect Ruppenthal Named Arizona Fall League All-Star
Climbing as far as Triple-A Sugar Land this season, Matt Ruppenthal turned to the Arizona Fall League to build his résumé. The pitching prospect has been the most consistent of the Houston Astros farmhands, along with third baseman Will Wagner.
Ruppenthal has thrown 9.1 innings in relief across six outings, posting a 0.96 ERA and a 13.5 K/9, limiting opposing hitters to just two hits. His work was rewarded Friday as he was named an Arizona Fall League All-Star.
Joining Triple-A Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey and Florida Complex League strength and conditioning coach Matt Jones, Ruppenthal is the Astros' third representative for the All-Star Game.
Wagner could be added to the roster following the results of the final two voting as Houston's second All-Star. With extra-base hits being his motive of action all fall, the lefty clobbered his first AFL home run two nights ago.
