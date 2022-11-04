Skip to main content

Houston Astros Prospect Ruppenthal Named Arizona Fall League All-Star

Matt Ruppenthal was the only Houston Astros prospect selected to the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game.

Climbing as far as Triple-A Sugar Land this season, Matt Ruppenthal turned to the Arizona Fall League to build his résumé. The pitching prospect has been the most consistent of the Houston Astros farmhands, along with third baseman Will Wagner.

Ruppenthal has thrown 9.1 innings in relief across six outings, posting a 0.96 ERA and a 13.5 K/9, limiting opposing hitters to just two hits. His work was rewarded Friday as he was named an Arizona Fall League All-Star.

Joining Triple-A Sugar Land manager Mickey Storey and Florida Complex League strength and conditioning coach Matt Jones, Ruppenthal is the Astros' third representative for the All-Star Game.

Wagner could be added to the roster following the results of the final two voting as Houston's second All-Star. With extra-base hits being his motive of action all fall, the lefty clobbered his first AFL home run two nights ago.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19314478
Prospects

Astros Prospect Ruppenthal Named Arizona Fall League All-Star

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19354561
News

Astros First Baseman Gurriel Left Game 5 with Knee Discomfort

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19355432
Game Day

Astros Head Home One Win Away From World Series Title

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19353026
Game Day

Watch: Poor Phillies Defense Helps Astros Tack on Third Run

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_19353569
Game Day

Watch: Peña Breaks Tie with Solo Home Run in Game 5

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_19352832
Game Day

Watch: Astros Jump Out to Early First-Inning Lead in Game 5

By Dylan Shick
USATSI_19326631
News

Valdez to Start World Series Game 6 for Astros

By Ben Silver
Houston Astros Combined WS No Hitter
News

FOCO Announces Astros Combined World Series No-Hitter Bobblehead

By Kenny Van Doren