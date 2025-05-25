A's Gut Punched by Phillies In Extra Inning Showdown
The A's clawed and fought their way back into Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies time and time again, in what turned out to be an epic extra-innings showdown. In the end, the Phillies' poise and experience overpowered the A's efforts.
Before the game, when asked about the importance of coming out strong from the get-go, manager Mark Kotsay told A's on SI how that reigns true for all games, but especially in this matchup, where they would be facing an elite pitcher in Cristopher Sánchez. His final line at Sutter Health Park: 4.2 IP, 7 hits, with 2 ER and 6 strikeouts.
Jeffrey Springs encountered his own struggles, but put the team in the best possible position to win. He gave every ounce of energy and effort he had, which was 105 pitches total in in 6 innings of work, with 3 earned runs and 6 strikeouts.
Jacob Wilson provided a key moment early with a RBI single to tie the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The good feelings were short lived as Alec Bohm's solo home run in the 4th inning gave the Phillies the lead 3-2. In the bottom of the 5th, Miguel Andujar came through once again with a knock to score Luis Urias and tie the game. Both Andujar and Wilson continue to swing hot bats, collecting 3 hits apiece on Saturday night.
The A's couldn't stop the Phillies from responding back all night long, with Kyle Schwarber hitting his 18th home run just a half-inning later: a solo shot put the Phillies up 4-3. It seemed as if every time the A's got anything going on the base paths or showed a glimmer of hope, the Phillies squashed those ideas quickly.
Brent Rooker's blast in the eighth inning off Oakland native Joe Ross sent Sutter Health into an other-worldly frenzy, as you could feel the disappointment and frustrations being let out from the 10-game skid. Rooker is often thought of as a leader on this team, and moments such as these prove why he is so crucial to the A's success.
Rob Thomson's club proved once again why they own the best record in Major League Baseball. Brandon Marsh's incredible throw in the 10th saved the game, while Kyle Schwarber's double in the 11th paved the way for closer Max Lazar to earn his first big league save.
Mark Kotsay gave an update after the game that 1B Nick Kurtz, who needed a pinch-runner in the 10th, was removed for a left hip flexor and is considered day to day.
Back again on Sunday, the A's are still searching for that elusive win. A familiar face in left-hander Jesús Luzardo will take the mound for the Phillies against righty Gunnar Hoglund.
Luzardo is coming off a slew of stellar starts for the Phillies. His latest outing (6 innings, 1ER and 10 strikeouts) lowered his ERA to 1.95. The A's, battered and bruised, will have to pick themselves up and salvage a game on this homestand. First pitch is set for 1:05 PDT.