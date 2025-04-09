Why We Shouldn't Worry About Brent Rooker's Slow Start
After designated hitter Brent Rooker swatted 39 home runs and batted .293 last season, the A's decided to extend him to the tune of a five-year, $60 million deal. Yet, to start this season he's batting .185 with a .214 OBP and four home runs through 12 games. This is certainly below the bar that he's set for himself since joining the Athletics, but fans shouldn't be worrying.
In taking a quick look at the underlying metrics, they're mostly all there. His expected batting average (xBA) still sits at .276, which means he's making hard contact but getting a little unlucky. His .176 BABIP also shows that he's been a little unlucky in the early going, with the league average holding at .284 so far in 2025.
While repeating his .362 BABIP from a year ago is also unlikely, that number will rebound over the course of the next couple of weeks.
Rooker is also second on the team in barrels/plate appearance% at 11.8%, which ranks in the top-30 in all of baseball. Last year that sat at 10.1, so he's still making good contact on par with his previous output.
He's also striking out just a touch less, going from a 28.8% rate to 27.5% this season, which is a step in the right direction.
Now for the tweaks he needs to make.
While his strikeout rate is down early in the season, so is his walk rate, sitting at just two percent, which ranks in the seventh percentile across baseball. Last year he walked 9.6% of the time, which was in the 69th percentile.
The other big issue (so far) is that his launch angle has been slashed in half, going from 18.9 degrees in 2024, which is ideal, to just 9.1 this season. That's going to produce more line drives and groundouts than home runs.
Given the contact he's making, it would appear as though a slight tweak to his swing should get him where he wants to be with the launch angle, which could unlock his offensive numbers. Right now, he's putting 47.2% of the balls he hits on the ground, after that number sat just below 34% last season.
Heading into Wednesday's finale with the San Diego Padres, the A's sit at 5-7, which is somewhat impressive given that their offense has been missing its biggest weapon thus far. Tyler Soderstrom has stepped up with six home runs in the early going, which is tied with Aaron Judge for the most in baseball.
They've also seen a big step forward from shortstop and former No. 1 prospect Jacob Wilson. After a 3-for-4 night at the plate on Tuesday, he's hitting .400.
If the A's are able to get those kinds of contributions from Soderstrom and Wilson, while Rooker recaptures his form from the past two years, then this team could really be in business.
The young guys taking a step forward was always how the A's would reach their goal of being a .500 club this season, but they'll also need the guys they have come to rely upon to produce as well.
Judging by the numbers, it's only a matter of time before Rooker gets going.