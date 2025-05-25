Nick Kurtz Pulled From A's Game Against Phillies
A year ago at this time, A's No. 1 prospect Nick Kurtz was playing in college, still weeks away from going fourth overall in the MLB Draft to the Oakland Athletics. A lot has changed in the year that's followed. The A's are in their temporary home in West Sacramento, and Kurtz has already climbed his way to the big leagues.
While he's had his ups and downs since getting called up in late April, he has been on a tear this week, going 7-for-21 with four home runs and nine RBI in six games. He's collected at least one RBI in the past five contests.
On Saturday night, the Athletics took on the Philadelphia Phillies in a back-and-forth battle that went to extra innings. After making the final out in the bottom of the ninth, Kurtz was the zombie runner in the bottom of the tenth.
The leadoff man, CJ Alexander, began the frame with a single to right, advancing Kurtz to third. But as he pulled within 90 feet of home, he was clutching his belt area, and was lifted from the game for pinch-runner Logan Davidson, who was making his MLB debut. Davidson was called up in the plethora of roster moves the A's made on Friday.
The A's ended up loading the bases with nobody out after Philadelphia intentionally walked Jacob Wilson, but the green and gold were unable to score. They would give up three runs in the top of the 11th, and lose this one 9-6, extending their losing streak to 11 games.
Following the latest defeat, Martín Gallegos of MLB.com provided an update on the status of the A's big first baseman.
With the A's facing familiar foe Jesús Luzardo on Sunday, there is a chance that if he's not 100%, that Kurtz could get the day off, followed by Monday's off-day to make sure that he's good to go for the series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday.
The hit he collected in the fourth inning off of Cristopher Sánchez was the first Kurtz has off a lefty this season, going 1-for-17 on the year.
If he does end up with the day off to recover, manager Mark Kotsay could just slide Tyler Soderstrom from left back to first base for one game, which would open up a spot in the outfield. Last night Lawrence Butler started the game on the bench with a lefty on the mound after batting .136 against southpaws this season, so we could see Miguel Andujar back there again to start Sunday's game.
But the guy that could really use a chance out there is CJ Alexander, who came into Saturday's game in the bottom of the seventh inning, and made some good-looking plays in right field in the late innings. He's also 2-for-3 since being called up on Friday. The A's are looking to find any formula that can win them a game, and he's currently a hot hand.
Alexander also had a throw to home that nearly nabbed the runner that was tagging, so he has a decent arm as well. He should be in the lineup for his defense at least.
The other way the A's could go would be to run Brent Rooker out in the outfield and have Shea Langeliers DH after a night game, while new backup catcher Willie MacIver makes his own MLB debut.
The trick for the lineup on Sunday will be getting enough of the reliable bats into the lineup with Kurtz potentially missing a game and this being a day game after a night game. Typically Langeliers may get a day off in this situation, but with the team on a skid the past week and a half, they may have to pull out all of the stops in order to have a somewhat happy flight to Houston.