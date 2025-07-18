Chicago Cubs Trade Deadline Target: A's Luis Severino?
The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and the A's are in a unique position. They have players they could look to trade, but due to those player's performance and contract situations, the return may not be jaw-dropping.
The A's could also look to buy, by making players who don't have clear roles with the team available as they return from the All-Star break. The A's would unlikely dip too much into their farm system, as they have worked hard the past three drafts and off-seasons to make the farm the deepest it has been in more than a decade.
One name that is likely be discussed in trades is Luis Severino, for better or worse. The performance is not there, and the contract is probably more than the A's want to pay. Many teams have emerged as suitors for the former New York pitcher, but what could a trade package look like with all the baggage that comes with the right-hander?
Cubs could use another starter
The Chicago Cubs have been looking for pitching upgrades since basically the start of the season. They currently top the NL Central and are firmly in the playoff picture. They are right in the middle of the pack in terms of team ERA, but with Justin Steele out for the year, they have been looking for upgrades ever since. In addition to rotation upgrades, they have been searching for more infield production, specifically at third base.
Insert Severino and Luis Urías, two players the A's could look to move at the deadline. Severino is of interest for obvious reasons, but Urías could be included to sweeten the deal for the Cubs. Urías and Cubs manager Craig Counsell were together in Milwaukee, and a reunion could make sense. He will also be a free agent at the end of the year, making him very available in a deal.
Urías has been a consistent bat in the A's lineup since the start of the season. While he may have slowed down in the past couple of weeks, his bat is still roughly league average. He is currently hitting .239 with an OPS of nearly .700. He has played 65 games at second base and six at third base. Despite his limited action at third this year, it is a position he can certainly play.
Urías would not be an offensive weapon for the Cubs, but he would help their depth. He could be the number two to Nico Hoerner at second base and rotate with Matt Shaw at third.
What a Cubs-A's Trade Would Look Like
So, if the Cubs were to trade for both Severino and Urías come the trade deadline, what could a potential return look like?
The A's in almost every scenario are going to have to eat some of the three-year, $67 million contract they gave to Severino. While that may not be ideal, it could lead to a better return. If the A's take on $8-12 million of the contract, they could get back some interesting prospects.
A return that would make sense for both sides could look like this: right-hander Jack Neely (No. 14 prospect), right-hander Nazir Mulé (No. 26), and shortstop Ty Southisene (No. 29).
Neely is a toolsy, upper-minors pitcher who has seen some MLB action. He is currently in Triple-A and has a 6.91 ERA in 27 1/3 innings. At first glance, not great. However, he was very strong last year in Triple-A and has the stuff to be an effective relief arm out of the bullpen. He has a nasty slider, that MLB.com says it is "virtually un-hittable." Sound familiar? The A's have a guy like that named Mason Miller. His fastball sits in the mid-to-high upper 90s, giving him a good combo.
Neely is a pitcher the A's could look to develop quickly, as they have experience with the tools he brings to the table. He is currently on the 7-Day IL in Triple-A, but should be back soon and in time for the trade deadline.
Mulé is a 20-year-old right-hander in Low-A. He holds a 5.57 ERA so far this year, but has good strikeout stuff with his two 60-grade pitches, his fastball and slider. He struggles with control, but since he is still young, he could be the low minors, "home-run" piece that may or may not work out in this trade.
Southisene was the Cubs' fourth-round pick in last year's draft, and he has been off to a slow start, batting .177 in 49 games. He was injured for a little bit of time, but returned before the break. He has 39 walks and 39 strikeouts in the span.
He just turned 20 this month, making him a young piece that could provide depth in the A's minor leagues. The Cubs have an overflowing amount of shortstops in their farm, making Southisene expendable. This would be a guy that the A's develop for the next few years and just see where it goes.
The return for Severino is not going to be "franchise-altering," but it could bring in a few solid pieces who can contribute now or in the future. Some pieces with tools, but clear parts of their games that need work.
A Severino trade wouldn't be surprising at this point; it is just a matter of which team can be talked into giving up a package of the A's liking.