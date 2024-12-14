What are the A's getting in former Tampa Bay Ray Jeffrey Springs?
The Athletics have acquired left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs from the Tampa Bay Rays, along with pitcher Jacob Lopez. The A's sent high-octane pitcher Joe Boyle and minor leaguers Will Simpson and Jacob Watters, along with their 2025 Comp-A draft pick, to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The A's add another piece to what looks to be, on paper, at least, a complete rotation. Springs will join JP Sears as the other lefty in the A's rotation, along with right-handers Luis Severino, Joey Estes, and Mitch Spence.
Springs, 32, brings a four-pitch mix, including a four-seam fastball, changeup, slider, and sweeper. Springs has very good whiff and chase rates on all his pitches, bringing a good amount of swing-and-miss to the A's rotation.
Springs had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and, after a longer-than-normal rehab, returned in 2024, where he made seven starts, allowing a 3.27 ERA. He was then shut down in early September due to elbow fatigue. His injury history may be a bit of a concern, but after another offseason of rest, Springs should be ready to fire on all cylinders come Opening Day.
Since 2022, Springs has pitched 174 innings, striking out 194 batters and allowing a 2.59 ERA. That is the lowest ERA allowed among starting pitchers who made at least 25 starts over that span.
Springs' upside is very high, which is weird to say, considering he is 32 years old, but 2022 is the only year the league has seen Springs healthy and starting, and he dominated.
The A's have made two under-the-radar moves to add to their rotation in Severino and Springs. They have quietly started to build what might become a formidable rotation in 2025 alongside Sears, who made 32 starts in each of the past two seasons, a young and improving Estes, who pitched a Maddux last season, and Spence, who showed flashes all season long.
The A's still have some more money to spend if they want to be right around one hundred million in payroll; therefore, more moves are likely on the way.