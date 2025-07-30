Rays vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 30
The Yankees rallied from an early deficit Tuesday night, getting a three-run homer from Cody Bellinger and a solo shot from Anthony Volpe to edge the Rays, 7-5.
New York hands the ball to rookie Will Warren (4-2, 6.29 ERA), who’s posted a shaky July and has allowed nine earned runs across his last three outings.
Opposing him is Tampa Bay’s Zack Littell (3-7, 4.56 ERA), who’s coming off a 10-hit, 5-run beating in Cincinnati and has surrendered 10 earned runs over his past three starts.
With both teams hanging in the playoff mix and both of their respective starters quite vulnerable, this sets up for another potentially high-scoring affair in the Bronx.
Rays vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Rays +1.5 (-176)
- Yankees +1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Rays (+116)
- Yankees (-136)
Total
- Over 9 (-110)
- Under 9 (-110)
Rays vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Zack Littell (9-9, 3.72 ERA)
- Yankees: Will Warren (6-5, 4.82 ERA)
Rays vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Rays Record: 54-54
- Yankees Record: 58-49
Rays vs. Yankees Prop Bet
Anthony Volpe Home Run (+560 at FanDuel)
I wrote in my Wednesday Daily Dinger’s column that I didn’t expect to be backing an Anthony Volpe home run prop this season, but his recent surge makes it hard to ignore. He’s launched five homers in his last 10 games and enters Wednesday with a strong matchup edge. Volpe has owned Zack Littell in their brief history, batting .455 with two homers in just 12 plate appearances.
Add in the short porch at Yankee Stadium — consistently one of the league’s most homer-friendly parks — and there’s even more upside. He’s also hit .263 with five homers in 32 career games against the Rays. With Aaron Judge sidelined, Volpe is the most likely candidate to step up and provide the power this lineup needs.
Rays vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
July has been a horrid month for both of these pitchers. Littell owns one of the league's worst home run rates (1.82 HR/9), and has been tagged for 10 earned runs and 23 hits over his last three starts — not ideal when pitching at Yankee Stadium, where home runs come cheap. Warren, meanwhile, has posted a 6.29 ERA in July and has seen four of his last five starts turn into games with at least 13 combined runs. He ranks in just the 16th percentile in walk rate and 20th percentile in hard-hit rate, per Statcast, indicating persistent traffic and damage.
These teams rank among the top 10 in scoring, and with 12 or more total runs in two of the last three meetings, I can’t see how that trend won’t continue. The forecast projects 91-degree heat and wind blowing out to left — a recipe for run production.
Pick: Over 9 (-110 at FanDuel)
