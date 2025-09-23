Why the A's Should Go All-In on This Yankees Pitcher This Offseason
The Athletics are looking pretty good when it comes to a young core of hitters heading into the offseason, but they could look to add more of a veteran presence to the pitching staff over the course of the offseason.
One pitcher that would fit this club perfectly would be current New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver, who is set to hit free agency at the end of the season.
Not only has he been tremendous the past two years in pinstripes, he's also served as the closer in the Bronx at times. During last year's run to the World Series, Weaver held a 1.76 ERA in the postseason, going 1-0 and locking down four saves.
This season, he's been a little more hittable, posting a 3.82 ERA (4.04 FIP) in 61 1/3 innings of work, but he also pitched deep into October a year ago, so some regression typically follows after a long season. His strikeout rate is still sitting at 27.5% this season, along with an 8% walk rate, a .196 batting average against, and a 1.06 WHIP.
The Athletics could very much be in the market for a closer this winter after shipping Mason Miller to San Diego. Given that Weaver is 32 years old, he'd be available on a short-term deal, too, which is perfect.
There was also a report on Monday that Weaver is open to the possibility of returning to starting. "I would say, look, the door is open. I am never going to just say 'absolutely not.' Like, 'Hey, when the time comes, let's talk about it. What does that look like?'"
The A's could be a team that would look at him as a potential starting pitcher, too. They have plenty of young and inexperienced arms with upside on the roster, but adding another veteran to the mix could go a long way to helping the club reach the postseason for the first time since 2020.
The New York Mets went this route with 32 year old Clay Holmes last winter, taking an established relief pitcher, and using him in the starting rotation. In 31 appearances (30 starts), Holmes held a 3.69 ERA (4.13 FIP) across 158 2/3 innings.
The thinking was that if it didn't work out, the Mets could always slide him back into the bullpen as an established setup man. New York signed him for three years and $38 million, and one year into that deal, it looks like a steal. The third year of that deal is a $12 million player option, and if he pitches like this again next season, Holmes may opt out for a bigger contract.
The versatility of Weaver both potentially as a starter, or as a piece of the bullpen, combined with the relatively limited contract that the A's would have to offer, even if they overpaid, is what should make him a target of the team's front office this winter.
While the A's will still be playing in West Sacramento in 2026 (and 2027), the team is on the rise, and if a potential postseason club is willing to pay up, players may have a harder time turning that down.