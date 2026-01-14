Yankees Acquire Lefty Starter From Marlins in Five-Player Trade

The Yankees landed a young lefty starter on Tuesday as part of a five-player deal.

New York acquired Ryan Weathers from the Marlins in exchange for four prospects, according to Jack Curry of the YES Network.

The 26-year-old Weathers has played parts of six seasons in the big leagues. The Padres selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, and he made his debut during the 2020 playoffs.

Weathers dealt with forearm and lat injuries during the 2025 season. In eight starts, he went 2–2 with a 3.99 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP, and 37 strikeouts against 12 walks in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

The 2024 campaign was his best in the big leagues. He only made 16 starts due to a long-term finger injury, but he went 5–6 with a 3.63 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, with 80 strikeouts against 24 walks in 86 2/3 innings.

He has a big fastball that averaged 97 mph last season, with a good sweeper and an average changeup. If he stays healthy it’s possible this turns out to be a good pickup for the Yankees, as there’s a lot of upside here.

It’s worth noting that Weathers’s father, David Weathers, pitched for the Yankees in 1996 during a 19-year MLB career.

The Marlins sent $1.65 million to New York to facilitate the deal. They received outfielders Brendan Jones and Dillon Lewis, and infielders Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus. None of the players is ranked in the top 10 of the Yankees’ system on MLB Pipeline.

Weathers will presumably battle for a spot in the back end of New York’s rotation, and could wind up as a bullpen piece if he doesn’t win a job as a starter.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated